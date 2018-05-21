All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 6859 NW 103rd Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
6859 NW 103rd Ave
Last updated April 14 2020 at 9:32 PM

6859 NW 103rd Ave

6859 Northwest 103rd Court · (305) 244-6222
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

6859 Northwest 103rd Court, Doral, FL 33178

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,400

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 6 Bath · 3610 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Spectacular, modern brand new single family home with 5 Bedrooms + 6 Bathrooms located in Neovita, a new luxury gated community in Doral. Open main level is perfect for entertaining and features Italian cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Large glass windows flood the home with plenty of natural light. Modern porcelain tile flooring downstairs and wood floors upstairs. Spacious walk-in closets in bedrooms with ample storage. Pool comes with a covered terrace, a summer kitchen and spacious balconies. Located minutes away from Trump Golf Course, Miami International Airport, major highways, popular retail, and restaurant destinations. Available for immediate move in after April 15th.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have any available units?
6859 NW 103rd Ave has a unit available for $5,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have?
Some of 6859 NW 103rd Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6859 NW 103rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6859 NW 103rd Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6859 NW 103rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6859 NW 103rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave offer parking?
No, 6859 NW 103rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6859 NW 103rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6859 NW 103rd Ave has a pool.
Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 6859 NW 103rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6859 NW 103rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6859 NW 103rd Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6859 NW 103rd Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 6859 NW 103rd Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI 8800
8800 Doral Blvd
Doral, FL 33178
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
Camden Doral Villas
4600 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Palmera
8400 Northwest 102nd Ave
Doral, FL 33178
5250 Park
5250 NW 84th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Doral West Apartment Homes
5400 NW 114th Ave
Doral, FL 33178
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms
Doral Apartments with GymDoral Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Doral Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FL
Delray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL
Lauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity