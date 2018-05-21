6859 NW 103rd Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool

Spectacular, modern brand new single family home with 5 Bedrooms + 6 Bathrooms located in Neovita, a new luxury gated community in Doral. Open main level is perfect for entertaining and features Italian cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel appliances. Large glass windows flood the home with plenty of natural light. Modern porcelain tile flooring downstairs and wood floors upstairs. Spacious walk-in closets in bedrooms with ample storage. Pool comes with a covered terrace, a summer kitchen and spacious balconies. Located minutes away from Trump Golf Course, Miami International Airport, major highways, popular retail, and restaurant destinations. Available for immediate move in after April 15th.