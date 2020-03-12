All apartments in Doral
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:16 PM

6491 NW 109th Ave

6491 Northwest 109th Avenue · (954) 880-2550
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6491 Northwest 109th Avenue, Doral, FL 33178
Doral Isles

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit #6491 · Avail. now

$2,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
"GORGEOUS LAKE VIEW" in the prestigius Doral Isles, BEAUTIFUL and very confortable townhouse in Antigua. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Recently painted and cleaning. Tile flooring in the 1st floor and wood in the 2nd floor. Master bedroom with huge walking closet & huge bath.
White kitchen with grey granite counter top. Accordion hurricane shutters
1 car garage and 2 more space at driveway.
Tenant will enjoy the resort style life in Doral Isles Clubhouse. Walking distance to the Clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis court, restaurant, a lot of amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6491 NW 109th Ave have any available units?
6491 NW 109th Ave has a unit available for $2,800 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6491 NW 109th Ave have?
Some of 6491 NW 109th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6491 NW 109th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6491 NW 109th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6491 NW 109th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6491 NW 109th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 6491 NW 109th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 6491 NW 109th Ave does offer parking.
Does 6491 NW 109th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6491 NW 109th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6491 NW 109th Ave have a pool?
Yes, 6491 NW 109th Ave has a pool.
Does 6491 NW 109th Ave have accessible units?
No, 6491 NW 109th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6491 NW 109th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6491 NW 109th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 6491 NW 109th Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6491 NW 109th Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
