6491 NW 109th Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage tennis court

"GORGEOUS LAKE VIEW" in the prestigius Doral Isles, BEAUTIFUL and very confortable townhouse in Antigua. 3 bedrooms & 2.5 baths. Recently painted and cleaning. Tile flooring in the 1st floor and wood in the 2nd floor. Master bedroom with huge walking closet & huge bath.

White kitchen with grey granite counter top. Accordion hurricane shutters

1 car garage and 2 more space at driveway.

Tenant will enjoy the resort style life in Doral Isles Clubhouse. Walking distance to the Clubhouse, pool, gym, tennis court, restaurant, a lot of amenities