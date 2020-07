Amenities

BEAUTIFUL ONE OF THE BIGGEST 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS HOME IN LANDMARK, 2 CAR GARAGE, MODERN KITCHEN AND BATHS, PORCELAIN TILE DOWNSTAIRS AND CARPET UPSTAIRS. COME AND LIVE IN ONE OF THE BEAUTIFUL AND NEWEST COMMUNITIES IN DORAL. AMAZING CLUB HOUSE RESORT STYLE, GYM, POOL, CHILDREN PLAYGROUND AND MUCH MORE....