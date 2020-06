6415 NW 102 PATH UNIT#203

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage

SPECTACULAR APARTMENT LANDMARK AT DORAL, GREAT LOCATION, 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. TRI-LEVEL APARTMENT. FIRST LEVEL 1 CAR GARAGE, SECOND LEVEL SOCIAL AREA INTEGRATED LIVING ROOM WITH FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN. ON THE THIRD LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM; SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOM WITH CARPETED FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS.

SPECTACULAR APARTMENT LANDMARK AT DORAL, GREAT LOCATION, 3 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHS. TRI-LEVEL APARTMENT. FIRST LEVEL 1 CAR GARAGE, SECOND LEVEL SOCIAL AREA INTEGRATED LIVING ROOM WITH FAMILY ROOM AND KITCHEN. ON THE THIRD LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM; SECOND AND THIRD BEDROOM WITH CARPETED FLOORS. BEAUTIFUL AND MODERN. STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. AVAILABLE APRIL 1ST.