All apartments in Doral
Find more places like 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Doral, FL
/
5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107

5300 NW 85th Ave · (786) 254-1378
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Doral
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5300 NW 85th Ave, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $1850 · Avail. now

$1,850

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 698 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
conference room
concierge
elevator
gym
parking
pool
hot tub
valet service
Luxury Apartment in Downtown Doral !!!

Stunning modern apartment ready to move in. Look no forward and come enjoy this beautiful views of downtown Doral. This units features SS Appliances and Italian porcelain floors throughout. The building offer all the best amenities you might ask for like, massage and spa rooms, gym, children playroom, conference room, 24 h concierge and valet parking . Close to everything majors highways and Miami Airport and walking distance to restaurants and much more. For faster response text or a call 786-254-1378

(RLNE3959858)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have any available units?
5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 has a unit available for $1,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have?
Some of 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 currently offering any rent specials?
5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 pet-friendly?
No, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 offer parking?
Yes, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 offers parking.
Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have a pool?
Yes, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 has a pool.
Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have accessible units?
No, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 does not have accessible units.
Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 has units with dishwashers.
Does 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107 has units with air conditioning.
Interested in 5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

AMLI Doral
11481 NW 41st St
Doral, FL 33178
The Flats at City Place
3555 NW 83 Ave
Doral, FL 33122
Avalon Doral
3940 NW 79th Avenue
Doral, FL 33166
The Atlantic Doral
10500 NW 74th St
Doral, FL 33178
The Landmark South
6055 NW 105th Ct
Doral, FL 33178
Gran Vista
4400 NW 79th Ave
Doral, FL 33166
Mirador at Doral by Windsor
2541 Northwest 84th Avenue
Doral, FL 33122
The Manor at CityPlace Doral
3450 NW 85th Ct
Doral, FL 33122

Similar Pages

Doral 1 BedroomsDoral 2 BedroomsDoral 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Doral Apartments with Washer-DryersDoral Studio Apartments
Miami-Dade County ApartmentsPalm Beach County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLMiramar, FLBoynton Beach, FL
Davie, FLDelray Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLTamarac, FL
North Miami, FLLauderhill, FLMargate, FLMiami Beach, FLWeston, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Doral Landings East

Apartments Near Colleges

Carlos Albizu University-MiamiAtlantic Technical College
Broward CollegeKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity