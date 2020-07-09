5300 NW 85th Ave Apt 1107

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking gym

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities conference room concierge elevator gym parking pool hot tub valet service

Luxury Apartment in Downtown Doral !!!



Stunning modern apartment ready to move in. Look no forward and come enjoy this beautiful views of downtown Doral. This units features SS Appliances and Italian porcelain floors throughout. The building offer all the best amenities you might ask for like, massage and spa rooms, gym, children playroom, conference room, 24 h concierge and valet parking . Close to everything majors highways and Miami Airport and walking distance to restaurants and much more. For faster response text or a call 786-254-1378



(RLNE3959858)