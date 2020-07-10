Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse dog park gym pool pool table bike storage media room sauna garage parking game room lobby putting green racquetball court

We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 5250 Park offers a variety of floorplans to meet the demands of singles and families alike- one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 700 to 1,270 square feet of living space. Interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, kitchens with granite countertops and mosaic kitchen backsplashes, designer fixtures and porcelain flooring in living areas. Residents at the apartment homes enjoy spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryers in each unit, as well as floor to ceiling windows in many residences. As Downtown Doral's only luxury rental tower, 5250 Park offers an unparallel amenities deck. On the inside, residents will find a pet spa, children's activity room, fitness center, resident lounge with billiards table, entertainment kitchen, theater, business center, and conference room. The fitness center includes a ...