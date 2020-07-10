All apartments in Doral
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:38 PM

5250 Park

Open Now until 6pm
5250 NW 84th Ave · (346) 258-5345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5250 NW 84th Ave, Doral, FL 33166
Brownsville

Price and availability

VERIFIED 24 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 604 · Avail. Sep 16

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 716 sqft

Unit 2005 · Avail. now

$2,190

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 603 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Unit 611 · Avail. Oct 8

$2,340

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1064 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 5250 Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
pool
pool table
bike storage
media room
sauna
garage
parking
game room
lobby
putting green
racquetball court
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available. Call us today for more information! 5250 Park offers a variety of floorplans to meet the demands of singles and families alike- one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes ranging in size from 700 to 1,270 square feet of living space. Interior finishes include stainless steel appliances, kitchens with granite countertops and mosaic kitchen backsplashes, designer fixtures and porcelain flooring in living areas. Residents at the apartment homes enjoy spacious walk-in closets, washers and dryers in each unit, as well as floor to ceiling windows in many residences. As Downtown Doral's only luxury rental tower, 5250 Park offers an unparallel amenities deck. On the inside, residents will find a pet spa, children's activity room, fitness center, resident lounge with billiards table, entertainment kitchen, theater, business center, and conference room. The fitness center includes a ...

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $150 per applicant
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $350 Admin Fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 for 1 pet, $750 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $15 per pet/month
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garage lot, assigned: $125/month. Please call our leasing office for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5250 Park have any available units?
5250 Park has 17 units available starting at $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 5250 Park have?
Some of 5250 Park's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5250 Park currently offering any rent specials?
5250 Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5250 Park pet-friendly?
Yes, 5250 Park is pet friendly.
Does 5250 Park offer parking?
Yes, 5250 Park offers parking.
Does 5250 Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5250 Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5250 Park have a pool?
Yes, 5250 Park has a pool.
Does 5250 Park have accessible units?
No, 5250 Park does not have accessible units.
Does 5250 Park have units with dishwashers?
No, 5250 Park does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5250 Park have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5250 Park has units with air conditioning.
