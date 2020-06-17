All apartments in Doral
Last updated May 5 2020 at 1:32 AM

5198 NW 83rd Ct

5198 Northwest 83rd Court · (786) 325-3949
Location

5198 Northwest 83rd Court, Doral, FL 33166

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,900

3 Bed · 4 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
The best TH in Downtown Doral. Decorated with high-end modern furniture and fixtures. 1st-floor entrance opens into a dining room, kitchen, living room with a half bath, covered garage two automobiles. 2nd floor has a large master bedroom with terrace, walk-in closet, master bath with his and hers sink, jacuzzi and separate shower. Large second and third bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Washer /dryer is set up on the 2nd floor. 3rd floor has a large family room with a bar, full bathroom, wonderful terrace with barbeque, sink, refrigerator, and lots of storage for plates, utensils, and cookware and a smaller west facing terrace. impact windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have any available units?
5198 NW 83rd Ct has a unit available for $4,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have?
Some of 5198 NW 83rd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5198 NW 83rd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
5198 NW 83rd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5198 NW 83rd Ct pet-friendly?
No, 5198 NW 83rd Ct is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 5198 NW 83rd Ct does offer parking.
Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5198 NW 83rd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have a pool?
Yes, 5198 NW 83rd Ct has a pool.
Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have accessible units?
No, 5198 NW 83rd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5198 NW 83rd Ct has units with dishwashers.
Does 5198 NW 83rd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 5198 NW 83rd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
