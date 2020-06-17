5198 NW 83rd Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage

The best TH in Downtown Doral. Decorated with high-end modern furniture and fixtures. 1st-floor entrance opens into a dining room, kitchen, living room with a half bath, covered garage two automobiles. 2nd floor has a large master bedroom with terrace, walk-in closet, master bath with his and hers sink, jacuzzi and separate shower. Large second and third bedrooms share a Jack and Jill bathroom. Washer /dryer is set up on the 2nd floor. 3rd floor has a large family room with a bar, full bathroom, wonderful terrace with barbeque, sink, refrigerator, and lots of storage for plates, utensils, and cookware and a smaller west facing terrace. impact windows.