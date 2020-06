Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym playground pool bbq/grill tennis court

Spacious and comfortable 1Bed 1Bath corner unit with a private balcony located on the first floor in the heart of Doral. The unit comes with a remodeled Kitchen, Washer and Dryer, and open space layout. Doral Gardens II offers tennis courts, swimming pools, fitness center, lake views, children's playground, and much more. You must see it.