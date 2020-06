Amenities

Enjoy Doral at its finest for only $1600 a month in this renovated 1 bedroom 1 bathroom condo in the heart of the city featuring wood floors throughout, renovated master bathroom, spacious balcony, plus washer and dryer inside the unit. When you live here you can enjoy resort style amenities including tennis courts, gym, pools, playground and access to the Doral Community Center. Fast approvals for quick move in. Call today to schedule a private tour.