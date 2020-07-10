11501 NW 89th St

Amenities

clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse

FIRST FLOOR UNIT at Doral area. One of the most sought out condominiums in Doral. Island at Doral Club House,beautiful kitchen for entertaining. Safe and clean building. Beautiful view of the outdoors is a plus. Great walk around beautiful space. Excellent schools for your children. Property located near the Turnpike expressway and shopping centers. Looking for a long term tenants who will take care of this apartment. A pleasure to show. At this moment, tenants will show it. Please text me for appointments and do not forget to send CTL along with the attached below:

1. background check ,2. proof of income , 3. copy of Drivers' license. 4. rental application 5. Escrow deposit.