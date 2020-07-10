All apartments in Doral
11501 NW 89th St

11501 Northwest 89th Street · (786) 553-3916
Location

11501 Northwest 89th Street, Doral, FL 33178
Islands of Doral

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$2,200

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

clubhouse
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
clubhouse
FIRST FLOOR UNIT at Doral area. One of the most sought out condominiums in Doral. Island at Doral Club House,beautiful kitchen for entertaining. Safe and clean building. Beautiful view of the outdoors is a plus. Great walk around beautiful space. Excellent schools for your children. Property located near the Turnpike expressway and shopping centers. Looking for a long term tenants who will take care of this apartment. A pleasure to show. At this moment, tenants will show it. Please text me for appointments and do not forget to send CTL along with the attached below:
1. background check ,2. proof of income , 3. copy of Drivers' license. 4. rental application 5. Escrow deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11501 NW 89th St have any available units?
11501 NW 89th St has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 11501 NW 89th St currently offering any rent specials?
11501 NW 89th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11501 NW 89th St pet-friendly?
No, 11501 NW 89th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doral.
Does 11501 NW 89th St offer parking?
No, 11501 NW 89th St does not offer parking.
Does 11501 NW 89th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11501 NW 89th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11501 NW 89th St have a pool?
No, 11501 NW 89th St does not have a pool.
Does 11501 NW 89th St have accessible units?
No, 11501 NW 89th St does not have accessible units.
Does 11501 NW 89th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 11501 NW 89th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 11501 NW 89th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 11501 NW 89th St does not have units with air conditioning.
