Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court clubhouse gym parking playground pool garage tennis court

Excellent waterfront property in the best community at Doral. This luxurious 2 story residence is located in Doral Isles, a gated resort style community with access to a clubhouse, gym, 3 pools, soccer field & basketball court, 6 brand new tennis courts, kids playground and 2 private event rooms and an almost 2 miles walk/running path with serene views of beautiful lakes and trees.