Unit Amenities furnished in unit laundry Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Efficiency excellently located in a new and modern designed urbanization at Doral. Studio with a full bathroom with

washer and dryer inside the unit. Completely private access. The lease includes electricity services, sewer, and Cable TV basic plan. The tenant has access to the clubhouse with all its facilities and recreational spaces such as swimming pool, gymnasium, pool room, among others. Can be rented partially furnished.