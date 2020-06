Amenities

NO CARPET, NO CARPET, the carpet in the bedrooms is going to be replaced by porcelain. 3 Bed/2 Baths/ 1-story condominium. A Security System and Impact Resistant Windows and Doors will make you feel safe and secure. Enter through the Great Room with access to the Master Suite that includes a walk-in closet, and a master bath, dual floating sinks, vanity, and a glass enclosed shower. The Great Room opens up to an amazing Kitchen that takes contemporary to a whole new level!