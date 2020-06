Amenities

parking gym pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

3 BED/3 FULL BATH CORNER UNIT AT NEOVITA DORAL MODERN TOWNHOUSE GATED COMMUNITY , OPEN KITCHEN WITH BOSCH APPLIANCES. 1 BED AND 1 FULL BATH ON THE FIRST FLOOR & MASTER BEDROOM AND THIRD ROOM ON THE SECOND FLOOR , HURRICANE IMPACT WINDOWS BRAND NEW CLUBHOUSE WITH POOL AND GYM. CONVENIENTLY LOCATED TO MAIN RESTAURANTS, SHOPPING AND A+ SCHOOLS. MINUTES AWAY FROM MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, DOLPHIN MALL, ACCESS TO TURNPIKE, 836 AND PALMETTO EXPRESSWAYS. READY TO MOVE IN.