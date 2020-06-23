8743 The Esplanade # 8

Amenities

Listing Agent: Gihan Awad (201) 284-8689 gihangamal80@hotmail.com - Do not miss the opportunity to view this absolutely stunning property and begin the Vizcaya way of life.2 Bedroom, 2 bath 1800sq ft WATER VIEWS. Located on the 2 ND floor, the sliding doors and windows provide the perfect vantage point to soak in the breathtaking views and enjoy the natural light. Create the perfect meal in the LARGE CUSTOM KITCHEN with wood cabinetry, stone counters and STAINLESS APPLIANCES including built-in oven. WOOD FLOORING, ceramic tile The master suite features amazing water views and a master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower. 2 ND ROOM ART the entrance of the property wood floor Beautifully maintained community with lots of open space and sidewalks to stroll through the community and surrounding neighborhood shops ,restaurants! lose to major highways and attractions and much more.



