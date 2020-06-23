All apartments in Doctor Phillips
Last updated May 29 2020

8743 The Esplanade # 8

8743 The Esplanade · No Longer Available
Location

8743 The Esplanade, Doctor Phillips, FL 32836

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
bathtub
oven
Unit Amenities
bathtub
hardwood floors
oven
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Listing Agent: Gihan Awad (201) 284-8689 gihangamal80@hotmail.com - Do not miss the opportunity to view this absolutely stunning property and begin the Vizcaya way of life.2 Bedroom, 2 bath 1800sq ft WATER VIEWS. Located on the 2 ND floor, the sliding doors and windows provide the perfect vantage point to soak in the breathtaking views and enjoy the natural light. Create the perfect meal in the LARGE CUSTOM KITCHEN with wood cabinetry, stone counters and STAINLESS APPLIANCES including built-in oven. WOOD FLOORING, ceramic tile The master suite features amazing water views and a master bath with separate vanities, garden tub and walk-in shower. 2 ND ROOM ART the entrance of the property wood floor Beautifully maintained community with lots of open space and sidewalks to stroll through the community and surrounding neighborhood shops ,restaurants! lose to major highways and attractions and much more.

(RLNE4635084)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have any available units?
8743 The Esplanade # 8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Doctor Phillips, FL.
What amenities does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have?
Some of 8743 The Esplanade # 8's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8743 The Esplanade # 8 currently offering any rent specials?
8743 The Esplanade # 8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8743 The Esplanade # 8 pet-friendly?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Doctor Phillips.
Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 offer parking?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 does not offer parking.
Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have a pool?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 does not have a pool.
Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have accessible units?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 does not have accessible units.
Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have units with dishwashers?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8743 The Esplanade # 8 have units with air conditioning?
No, 8743 The Esplanade # 8 does not have units with air conditioning.
