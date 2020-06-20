All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 964 Allamanda Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
964 Allamanda Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 10:17 PM

964 Allamanda Drive

964 Allamanda Drive · (561) 573-2728
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

964 Allamanda Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Tropic Isle

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3759 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
media room
Looking for a fantastic waterfront property in a prime location? Look no further! Located on deep water canal, easy ocean access with private dock & boat lift. This 2-story home is perfect for entertaining both indoors & outdoors. Heated pool and elevated Jacuzzi with a beautiful waterfall. 4 bedrooms, 4 full bath PLUS a large bonus room upstairs that could be used for a fitness studio, theater or play area etc. Master bedroom suite on main floor, facing the water. Spacious & open floor plan, with an elevated design, lots of natural light, volume ceilings in main living room area, with an elegant winding staircase leading you upstairs. Open kitchen with wood cabinetry, granite counter tops, Bosch appliances with wine cooler and bar area. CHECK OUT THE VIDEO!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 964 Allamanda Drive have any available units?
964 Allamanda Drive has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 964 Allamanda Drive have?
Some of 964 Allamanda Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 964 Allamanda Drive currently offering any rent specials?
964 Allamanda Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 964 Allamanda Drive pet-friendly?
No, 964 Allamanda Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 964 Allamanda Drive offer parking?
Yes, 964 Allamanda Drive does offer parking.
Does 964 Allamanda Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 964 Allamanda Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 964 Allamanda Drive have a pool?
Yes, 964 Allamanda Drive has a pool.
Does 964 Allamanda Drive have accessible units?
No, 964 Allamanda Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 964 Allamanda Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 964 Allamanda Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 964 Allamanda Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity