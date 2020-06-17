957 Greensward Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill internet access sauna

Secure and Comfortable 4-6 month Rental from Nov 1- April 30. It's light, bright and beautifully well maintained and landscaped 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom furnished designer home, with Den, wrap-a-Round circular Driveway, on cul-de-sac. Has high volume ceilings, Central Vac, Electric push front door lock, spacious open floor plan, his & hers walk-in closets. Also a screened patio, roman tub, very private back area with sauna ok for BBQ and sunning. Security system. A/C with Warrantee Program. includes, cable, wifi, electric Piano, 60'' TV, Stereo, MOVIES, one of the newer houses in the community. Come take a look at this attractive home today.