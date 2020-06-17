All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:08 PM

957 Greensward Lane

957 Greensward Lane · (877) 232-9695
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

957 Greensward Lane, Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Hamlet

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2652 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
air conditioning
sauna
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
internet access
sauna
Secure and Comfortable 4-6 month Rental from Nov 1- April 30. It's light, bright and beautifully well maintained and landscaped 3 Bedroom, 3 Bathroom furnished designer home, with Den, wrap-a-Round circular Driveway, on cul-de-sac. Has high volume ceilings, Central Vac, Electric push front door lock, spacious open floor plan, his & hers walk-in closets. Also a screened patio, roman tub, very private back area with sauna ok for BBQ and sunning. Security system. A/C with Warrantee Program. includes, cable, wifi, electric Piano, 60'' TV, Stereo, MOVIES, one of the newer houses in the community. Come take a look at this attractive home today.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 957 Greensward Lane have any available units?
957 Greensward Lane has a unit available for $7,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 957 Greensward Lane have?
Some of 957 Greensward Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 957 Greensward Lane currently offering any rent specials?
957 Greensward Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 957 Greensward Lane pet-friendly?
No, 957 Greensward Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 957 Greensward Lane offer parking?
No, 957 Greensward Lane does not offer parking.
Does 957 Greensward Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 957 Greensward Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 957 Greensward Lane have a pool?
No, 957 Greensward Lane does not have a pool.
Does 957 Greensward Lane have accessible units?
No, 957 Greensward Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 957 Greensward Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 957 Greensward Lane has units with dishwashers.
