Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher gym pool elevator

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities elevator gym pool hot tub

View Location Location Location! Fully furnished unit ready to move in whether it be in the next 30 days or by September owner can be flexible, spacious, secure building with elevator, Corner Unit with tranquil view, the community pool with fitness center and spa is perfect retreat, and walk to whole foods and trader joes