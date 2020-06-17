801 Andrews Ave

Amenities

East Delray location. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, MONTHLY AND WEEKLY RENTALS. Spend your time relaxing in a quiet beach neighborhood at Delray Ocean Breeze condominium! It's 1 block from the sandy beaches of Delray and 1 mile away from Atlantic Ave! 8 units available! The property features a great variety of FULLY FURNISHED units, with fully equipped kitchens for everyday use. monthly and weekly rentals include utilities, water, electric, wifi and cable. PET FRIENDLY. Property also features 6 person jacuzzi. Call for availability. Community laundry free to tenants. PLENTY OF PARKING. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, MONTHLY AND WEEKLY RENTALS INCLUDE UTILITIES!!!!