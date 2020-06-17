All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated April 29 2020 at 5:02 AM

801 Andrews Ave

801 Andrews Avenue · (561) 400-6311
Location

801 Andrews Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-8 · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1000 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
microwave
internet access
furnished
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
East Delray location. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, MONTHLY AND WEEKLY RENTALS. Spend your time relaxing in a quiet beach neighborhood at Delray Ocean Breeze condominium! It's 1 block from the sandy beaches of Delray and 1 mile away from Atlantic Ave! 8 units available! The property features a great variety of FULLY FURNISHED units, with fully equipped kitchens for everyday use. monthly and weekly rentals include utilities, water, electric, wifi and cable. PET FRIENDLY. Property also features 6 person jacuzzi. Call for availability. Community laundry free to tenants. PLENTY OF PARKING. FULLY FURNISHED. YEARLY, MONTHLY AND WEEKLY RENTALS INCLUDE UTILITIES!!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 801 Andrews Ave have any available units?
801 Andrews Ave has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 801 Andrews Ave have?
Some of 801 Andrews Ave's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 801 Andrews Ave currently offering any rent specials?
801 Andrews Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 801 Andrews Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 801 Andrews Ave is pet friendly.
Does 801 Andrews Ave offer parking?
Yes, 801 Andrews Ave does offer parking.
Does 801 Andrews Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 801 Andrews Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 801 Andrews Ave have a pool?
No, 801 Andrews Ave does not have a pool.
Does 801 Andrews Ave have accessible units?
No, 801 Andrews Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 801 Andrews Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 801 Andrews Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
