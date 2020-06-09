65 NE 4th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities elevator parking pool garage

{Avail. Annual/seasonal} Opulent, Seductive and 3 car garage available. This lush 3 bedroom masterpiece is is the largest square foot home you can get 1 block from the famous Atlantic Ave! Includes Gas stove access, Complete Impact Glass Windows and Doors, Elegant Kitchen with Quality Appliances and Quartz Countertops, Sleek Baths and Flooring. Custom Closets. This magical merger of the open layout and separate level living is great for entertaining guests or private living. The spacious master suite with a massive walk-in closet and bathroom includes a separate shower and jet tub that is the perfect bedroom. The Supreme location brims with steps away shopping, dinning and doing. Location, location - nestled just right inside of Atlantic Ave which was Voted-The Best Small Town in America