Last updated May 15 2020 at 2:08 AM

65 NE 4th Avenue

65 Northeast 4th Avenue · (561) 275-6795
Location

65 Northeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit E · Avail. now

$6,500

3 Bed · 7 Bath · 3839 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
elevator
parking
pool
garage
{Avail. Annual/seasonal} Opulent, Seductive and 3 car garage available. This lush 3 bedroom masterpiece is is the largest square foot home you can get 1 block from the famous Atlantic Ave! Includes Gas stove access, Complete Impact Glass Windows and Doors, Elegant Kitchen with Quality Appliances and Quartz Countertops, Sleek Baths and Flooring. Custom Closets. This magical merger of the open layout and separate level living is great for entertaining guests or private living. The spacious master suite with a massive walk-in closet and bathroom includes a separate shower and jet tub that is the perfect bedroom. The Supreme location brims with steps away shopping, dinning and doing. Location, location - nestled just right inside of Atlantic Ave which was Voted-The Best Small Town in America

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 65 NE 4th Avenue have any available units?
65 NE 4th Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 65 NE 4th Avenue have?
Some of 65 NE 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 65 NE 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
65 NE 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 65 NE 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 65 NE 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 65 NE 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 65 NE 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 65 NE 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 65 NE 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 65 NE 4th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 65 NE 4th Avenue has a pool.
Does 65 NE 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 65 NE 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 65 NE 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 65 NE 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
