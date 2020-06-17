All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 9 2020 at 8:17 PM

401 W Atlantic Avenue

401 West Atlantic Avenue · (561) 866-0100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

401 West Atlantic Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
West Settlers

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit L13 · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1089 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
This is truly a luxurious, custom designed loft featuring ULTRA HIGH-END features in this UPSCALE 2B/2B or easily converts into a 1B/2B plus den! Located in the heart of Delray Beach directly on Atlantic Avenue, This is a must see for the refined palate! This loft boasts beautiful Sicilian teak flooring, 13+ft ceilings and custom lighting to highlight selected artwork. Equipped with a chef's kitchen and top of the line appliances, rich wood cabinets, carrara marble counters, state-of-the-art appliances, and soapstone countertop on the island/work station. Private master suite with solid core 2 panel doors & custom slate bath with oversized shower. Guest bath is sleek in design with carrara marble and euro styled sink. Secured building with plenty of parking. (Photos from prior occupant)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 401 W Atlantic Avenue have any available units?
401 W Atlantic Avenue has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 401 W Atlantic Avenue have?
Some of 401 W Atlantic Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 401 W Atlantic Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
401 W Atlantic Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 401 W Atlantic Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 401 W Atlantic Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 401 W Atlantic Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 401 W Atlantic Avenue does offer parking.
Does 401 W Atlantic Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 401 W Atlantic Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 401 W Atlantic Avenue have a pool?
No, 401 W Atlantic Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 401 W Atlantic Avenue have accessible units?
No, 401 W Atlantic Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 401 W Atlantic Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 401 W Atlantic Avenue has units with dishwashers.
