401 W Atlantic Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking range refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This is truly a luxurious, custom designed loft featuring ULTRA HIGH-END features in this UPSCALE 2B/2B or easily converts into a 1B/2B plus den! Located in the heart of Delray Beach directly on Atlantic Avenue, This is a must see for the refined palate! This loft boasts beautiful Sicilian teak flooring, 13+ft ceilings and custom lighting to highlight selected artwork. Equipped with a chef's kitchen and top of the line appliances, rich wood cabinets, carrara marble counters, state-of-the-art appliances, and soapstone countertop on the island/work station. Private master suite with solid core 2 panel doors & custom slate bath with oversized shower. Guest bath is sleek in design with carrara marble and euro styled sink. Secured building with plenty of parking. (Photos from prior occupant)