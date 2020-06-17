335 SE 6th Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities media room

You will fall in love with this modern two story condo in downtown Delray Beach. Chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a snack bar. Spacious master retreat with a door to the balcony, large walk-in closet and an en-suite bath. Neutral flooring, high hat lighting, floor to ceiling windows and an abundance of natural light complete this home. Centrally located close to beautiful beaches, Walk to shops, restaurant, galleries, the beach or the new Ipic movie theater.