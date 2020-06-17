All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:09 PM

335 SE 6th Avenue

335 Southeast 6th Avenue · (561) 737-0366
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

335 Southeast 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483
Marina Historic District

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1843 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
media room
You will fall in love with this modern two story condo in downtown Delray Beach. Chef's kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a snack bar. Spacious master retreat with a door to the balcony, large walk-in closet and an en-suite bath. Neutral flooring, high hat lighting, floor to ceiling windows and an abundance of natural light complete this home. Centrally located close to beautiful beaches, Walk to shops, restaurant, galleries, the beach or the new Ipic movie theater.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 335 SE 6th Avenue have any available units?
335 SE 6th Avenue has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 335 SE 6th Avenue have?
Some of 335 SE 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 335 SE 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
335 SE 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 335 SE 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 335 SE 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 335 SE 6th Avenue offer parking?
No, 335 SE 6th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 335 SE 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 335 SE 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 335 SE 6th Avenue have a pool?
No, 335 SE 6th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 335 SE 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 335 SE 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 335 SE 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 335 SE 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
