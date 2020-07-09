All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 3210 Spanish Wells Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
3210 Spanish Wells Drive
Last updated July 15 2020 at 9:52 AM

3210 Spanish Wells Drive

3210 Spanish Wells Drive · (561) 567-3333
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3210 Spanish Wells Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY reallyo

2 Bedrooms

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,650

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3210 Spanish Wells Drive Apt #C, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Fully renovated Townhome including kitchen, all the bathrooms and have stone floors throughout the downstairs and wooden floors in the bedroom areas. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! See bottom of page for more info. The master and guest bathrooms have floor to ceiling travertine tile, and the downstairs has a slate that goes about 5ft up the wall. The kitchen has stainless appliances, new washer and dryer. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614815 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive have any available units?
3210 Spanish Wells Drive has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive have?
Some of 3210 Spanish Wells Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3210 Spanish Wells Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3210 Spanish Wells Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3210 Spanish Wells Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 3210 Spanish Wells Drive is pet friendly.
Does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive offer parking?
No, 3210 Spanish Wells Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3210 Spanish Wells Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive have a pool?
No, 3210 Spanish Wells Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive have accessible units?
No, 3210 Spanish Wells Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3210 Spanish Wells Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 3210 Spanish Wells Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Interested in 3210 Spanish Wells Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Atlantico at Tuscany
8085 Tumblestone Ct
Delray Beach, FL 33446
10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Delray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity