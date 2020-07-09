Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3210 Spanish Wells Drive Apt #C, Delray Beach, FL 33445 - 2 BR 2.5 BA Townhouse. Listing uploaded and marketed by Office Manager, Exit Realty Partners, (561) 567-3333. Available from: 07/06/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Fully renovated Townhome including kitchen, all the bathrooms and have stone floors throughout the downstairs and wooden floors in the bedroom areas. ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL! See bottom of page for more info. The master and guest bathrooms have floor to ceiling travertine tile, and the downstairs has a slate that goes about 5ft up the wall. The kitchen has stainless appliances, new washer and dryer. [ Published 15-Jul-20 / ID 3614815 ]