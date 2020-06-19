321 SE 4th Avenue

Amenities

Located in the hottest, new hip neighborhood in downtown Delray Beach...the ''OSC''! Osceola Park! The property is 2 blocks from the center of town and a short walk or bike ride to the beach. Osceola Park is South of Atlantic Avenue, an ideal location to white sandy beaches, art venues, restaurants & local shopping. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has new vinyl floors, beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms. The lushly landscaped large fenced in back yard and patio is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Chill on the front porch while enjoying your morning coffee and in the evening, watch the sunset. Available for Season 2021 begining January 15.