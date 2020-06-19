All apartments in Delray Beach
321 SE 4th Avenue
Last updated May 19 2020 at 10:40 PM

321 SE 4th Avenue

321 Southeast 4th Avenue · (561) 633-1020
Location

321 Southeast 4th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1557 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Located in the hottest, new hip neighborhood in downtown Delray Beach...the ''OSC''! Osceola Park! The property is 2 blocks from the center of town and a short walk or bike ride to the beach. Osceola Park is South of Atlantic Avenue, an ideal location to white sandy beaches, art venues, restaurants & local shopping. This 3 bedroom/2 bath home has new vinyl floors, beautiful quartz counter tops, stainless steel appliances, and updated bathrooms. The lushly landscaped large fenced in back yard and patio is perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Chill on the front porch while enjoying your morning coffee and in the evening, watch the sunset. Available for Season 2021 begining January 15.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 321 SE 4th Avenue have any available units?
321 SE 4th Avenue has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 321 SE 4th Avenue have?
Some of 321 SE 4th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 321 SE 4th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
321 SE 4th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 321 SE 4th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 321 SE 4th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 321 SE 4th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 321 SE 4th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 321 SE 4th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 321 SE 4th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 321 SE 4th Avenue have a pool?
No, 321 SE 4th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 321 SE 4th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 321 SE 4th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 321 SE 4th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 321 SE 4th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
