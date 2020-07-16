306 E Mallory Cir

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Beautiful Corner Townhome 3 Beds/3.5 baths, located 3 Blocks from charming downtown Atlantic. Fully upgraded with fine designed finishes. Freshly Painted, brand new furniture, stellar location! New stainless steel appliances, upgraded cabinetry, spacious Walk-in Pantry with built-ins. Master suite features Roman tub, separate shower, vaulted ceilings, Balcony overlooking the picturesque courtyard, walk-in closets with professional built-outs. 2 Attached car garage. Close to Shops, Nightlife & Restaurants. Community pool and BBQ area. Ready to move in! This gorgeous home will not last. Please inquire about furnishings and a Short Term lease.