263 NE 12th St

Amenities

recently renovated furnished

Unit Amenities furnished recently renovated Property Amenities

COMPLETELY PRIVATE 1/4 ACRE LOT - Newly refreshed, fully furnished, turnkey downtown cottage blocks from Delray’s lauded Pineapple Grove and Atlantic Avenue, and a mile from the beach. New roof, new plumbing, new kitchen, new flooring and more. Have the desired walkable downtown lifestyle, with the privacy of a home and oversized, private backyard. Rent includes monthly yard maintenance.



6-month minimum seasonal rental available as well for $7,200/month.



For a complete list of all provided items beyond furnishings and decor, please contact Melissa@menin.com or text her at (954) 303-8593.