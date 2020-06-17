All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated June 16 2020 at 2:38 AM

263 NE 12th St

263 Northeast 12th Street · (954) 292-4305
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

263 Northeast 12th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Seacrest

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1250 sqft

Amenities

recently renovated
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
recently renovated
Property Amenities
COMPLETELY PRIVATE 1/4 ACRE LOT - Newly refreshed, fully furnished, turnkey downtown cottage blocks from Delray’s lauded Pineapple Grove and Atlantic Avenue, and a mile from the beach. New roof, new plumbing, new kitchen, new flooring and more. Have the desired walkable downtown lifestyle, with the privacy of a home and oversized, private backyard. Rent includes monthly yard maintenance.

6-month minimum seasonal rental available as well for $7,200/month.

For a complete list of all provided items beyond furnishings and decor, please contact Melissa@menin.com or text her at (954) 303-8593.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 263 NE 12th St have any available units?
263 NE 12th St has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
Is 263 NE 12th St currently offering any rent specials?
263 NE 12th St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 263 NE 12th St pet-friendly?
No, 263 NE 12th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 263 NE 12th St offer parking?
No, 263 NE 12th St does not offer parking.
Does 263 NE 12th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 263 NE 12th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 263 NE 12th St have a pool?
No, 263 NE 12th St does not have a pool.
Does 263 NE 12th St have accessible units?
No, 263 NE 12th St does not have accessible units.
Does 263 NE 12th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 263 NE 12th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 263 NE 12th St have units with air conditioning?
No, 263 NE 12th St does not have units with air conditioning.
