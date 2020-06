Amenities

Prime Delray location! This charming 2 bedroom 2 bath single family home with fully fenced in backyard. Located down the street from the beach and minutes to Atlantic Ave. Vaulted ceilings in the living room with natural wood beams give the home tons of character. This is the best location: close to I95, LA fitness, and pharmacies. Whole Foods, Starbucks, Chipotle, Petco, right across the street! Just installed energy efficient IMPACT windows and doors!