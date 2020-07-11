All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 2424 Angler Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
2424 Angler Drive
Last updated July 10 2020 at 5:43 PM

2424 Angler Drive

2424 Southwest Angler Drive · (754) 210-2667
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Gyms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2424 Southwest Angler Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33445
Delray Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,575

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1449 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home are neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals upon move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). If this home has a pool, resident will be charged a monthly $150 pool maintenance fee. Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Main Street Renewal is a licensed Real Estate Broker in this market. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2424 Angler Drive have any available units?
2424 Angler Drive has a unit available for $2,575 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
Is 2424 Angler Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2424 Angler Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2424 Angler Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2424 Angler Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2424 Angler Drive offer parking?
No, 2424 Angler Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2424 Angler Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2424 Angler Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2424 Angler Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2424 Angler Drive has a pool.
Does 2424 Angler Drive have accessible units?
No, 2424 Angler Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2424 Angler Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 2424 Angler Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2424 Angler Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 2424 Angler Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 2424 Angler Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Citation Club
4801 S Citation Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Delray Beach Pet Friendly PlacesDelray Beach Studio Apartments
Palm Beach County ApartmentsMiami-Dade County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Miramar, FLPort St. Lucie, FLBoynton Beach, FLPompano Beach, FLHialeah, FLHollywood, FLSunrise, FL
Doral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLCoral Gables, FLWellington, FLTamarac, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity