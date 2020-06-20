All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated May 12 2020 at 9:57 PM

2380 Black Olive Blvd

2380 Black Olive Boulevard · (954) 326-9975
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2380 Black Olive Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
Beautiful, unfurnished annual rental. 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental in much sought after Pines of Delray. 2 large bedrooms offer plenty of space and living area. This 55+ community offers everything that you can desire from the fully clubhouse with a pool, tennis, gym and much more. Cable and water are included in the rent as well.
Located near all shopping, dining, major highways, hospitals, places of worship as well as world famous Atlantic avenue and the beaches. Association fee of $100 per person and $100 for a married couple.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2380 Black Olive Blvd have any available units?
2380 Black Olive Blvd has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2380 Black Olive Blvd have?
Some of 2380 Black Olive Blvd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2380 Black Olive Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
2380 Black Olive Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2380 Black Olive Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 2380 Black Olive Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 2380 Black Olive Blvd offer parking?
No, 2380 Black Olive Blvd does not offer parking.
Does 2380 Black Olive Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2380 Black Olive Blvd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2380 Black Olive Blvd have a pool?
Yes, 2380 Black Olive Blvd has a pool.
Does 2380 Black Olive Blvd have accessible units?
No, 2380 Black Olive Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 2380 Black Olive Blvd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2380 Black Olive Blvd has units with dishwashers.
