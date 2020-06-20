2380 Black Olive Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool tennis court

Beautiful, unfurnished annual rental. 2 bedroom, 2 bath rental in much sought after Pines of Delray. 2 large bedrooms offer plenty of space and living area. This 55+ community offers everything that you can desire from the fully clubhouse with a pool, tennis, gym and much more. Cable and water are included in the rent as well.

Located near all shopping, dining, major highways, hospitals, places of worship as well as world famous Atlantic avenue and the beaches. Association fee of $100 per person and $100 for a married couple.