All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 232 N Dixie Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
232 N Dixie Boulevard
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:06 PM

232 N Dixie Boulevard

232 North Dixie Boulevard · (954) 727-6115
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

232 North Dixie Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Del Ida Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1960 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Charming and no expense spared on this completely remodeled home located in the Historic District of Del Ida. Upon entering this home you are greeted by light and bright open spaces, a custom fireplace meets you and invites you in. The stunning kitchen has a breakfast bar area, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry and a large pantry, plus top of the line appliances to complete the elevated look of this special home. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a master bathroom with a tub/shower combo with beautiful mosaic tiles. New flooring all throughout the house, newer roof, impact windows and AC unit. An oversized backyard area with outdoor sitting space and room for a custom pool or just to enjoy the lushly landscaped flowers and trees with a glass of wine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 N Dixie Boulevard have any available units?
232 N Dixie Boulevard has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 N Dixie Boulevard have?
Some of 232 N Dixie Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 N Dixie Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
232 N Dixie Boulevard isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 N Dixie Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 232 N Dixie Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 232 N Dixie Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 232 N Dixie Boulevard does offer parking.
Does 232 N Dixie Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 232 N Dixie Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 N Dixie Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 232 N Dixie Boulevard has a pool.
Does 232 N Dixie Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 232 N Dixie Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 232 N Dixie Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 232 N Dixie Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 232 N Dixie Boulevard?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
Worthing Place
32 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Siena at Tuscany
8061 Red Jasper Ln
Delray Beach, FL 33446
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity