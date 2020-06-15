232 N Dixie Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool

Charming and no expense spared on this completely remodeled home located in the Historic District of Del Ida. Upon entering this home you are greeted by light and bright open spaces, a custom fireplace meets you and invites you in. The stunning kitchen has a breakfast bar area, granite countertops, solid wood cabinetry and a large pantry, plus top of the line appliances to complete the elevated look of this special home. The master bedroom has a large walk in closet and a master bathroom with a tub/shower combo with beautiful mosaic tiles. New flooring all throughout the house, newer roof, impact windows and AC unit. An oversized backyard area with outdoor sitting space and room for a custom pool or just to enjoy the lushly landscaped flowers and trees with a glass of wine!