Last updated May 27 2020 at 5:06 AM

226 NE 1st Avenue

226 Northeast 1st Avenue · (561) 302-4862
Location

226 Northeast 1st Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
OSSHAD

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit Studio · Avail. now

$2,400

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pool
ice maker
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
Only 2 blocks from Atlantic Ave, lushly landscaped and private. This whimsical property offers many amenities; pool, tiki bar, fountains, tropical foliage and more. Spacious studio with Beautiful wood floors, high-ceilings, full kitchen with stone counters, walk-in cedar closet, marble shower, free standing vanity and more well-appointed details. Second floor, private porch and french door to private balcony. Laundry in building. Furnished annual or seasonal option. Add $200 to rent to share in electric, water and upkeep of grounds for annual tenant

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 226 NE 1st Avenue have any available units?
226 NE 1st Avenue has a unit available for $2,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 226 NE 1st Avenue have?
Some of 226 NE 1st Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 226 NE 1st Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
226 NE 1st Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 226 NE 1st Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 226 NE 1st Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 226 NE 1st Avenue offer parking?
No, 226 NE 1st Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 226 NE 1st Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 226 NE 1st Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 226 NE 1st Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 226 NE 1st Avenue has a pool.
Does 226 NE 1st Avenue have accessible units?
No, 226 NE 1st Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 226 NE 1st Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 226 NE 1st Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
