Last updated June 2 2020 at 11:08 PM

2014 Alta Meadows Lane

2014 Alta Meadows Ln · (561) 809-4553
Location

2014 Alta Meadows Ln, Delray Beach, FL 33444

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1310 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
tennis court
FURNISHED + pet friendly Delray Beach townhome is priced to rent quickly! Available for the rest of 2020 - NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JAN 1, 2021. You will love everything this 2 bed/2 bath townhome has to offer. Great community of Tierra Verde. Convenient Delray location within minutes of everything you need: restaurants, entertainment, Delray Beach's famed Atlantic Ave & the beach. Unit is furnished & turnkey. Great layout with the master bed and bath set on their own floor. Patio overlooks the community pool. Washer & dryer located inside home. Gated community with one of the best pools in the area. Newly renovated gym. Lighted tennis courts. Lots of green space. Available for an immediate short term, furnished off-season or corporate rental thru December 2020. Call now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane have any available units?
2014 Alta Meadows Lane has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane have?
Some of 2014 Alta Meadows Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Alta Meadows Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Alta Meadows Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Alta Meadows Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Alta Meadows Lane is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Alta Meadows Lane does offer parking.
Does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2014 Alta Meadows Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Alta Meadows Lane has a pool.
Does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane have accessible units?
No, 2014 Alta Meadows Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Alta Meadows Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2014 Alta Meadows Lane has units with dishwashers.
