2014 Alta Meadows Lane

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool tennis court

FURNISHED + pet friendly Delray Beach townhome is priced to rent quickly! Available for the rest of 2020 - NOT AVAILABLE AFTER JAN 1, 2021. You will love everything this 2 bed/2 bath townhome has to offer. Great community of Tierra Verde. Convenient Delray location within minutes of everything you need: restaurants, entertainment, Delray Beach's famed Atlantic Ave & the beach. Unit is furnished & turnkey. Great layout with the master bed and bath set on their own floor. Patio overlooks the community pool. Washer & dryer located inside home. Gated community with one of the best pools in the area. Newly renovated gym. Lighted tennis courts. Lots of green space. Available for an immediate short term, furnished off-season or corporate rental thru December 2020. Call now!