Delray Beach, FL
1935 NW 9th Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 2:40 AM

1935 NW 9th Street

1935 Northwest 9th Street · (954) 839-4115
Location

1935 Northwest 9th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$4,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
hot tub
tennis court
Gorgeous Waterfront 3/3 home on Lake Ida. Direct waterfront. w/ Boat access to the lake. Recently renovated with modern appliances, floors & decor. Gated ALL AGES community. Enjoy the SUMMER life Delray Style! Lounge on the huge deck that over looks the Lake Ida canal. Or spend your days boating, fishing & kayaking,Life your best life! Delray's most sought after Lake Ida! Community offers tennis courts, pool, hot tub, bike & walking paths. Located a few minutes to Atlantic Ave, Downtown & Beaches. Minutes to I 95 or the turnpike. Stunning modern finishes throughout, 2 patios. Master 2nd floor overlooks garden & north patio overlooks the lake. complete w/a dock/ lift for a small boat or jet ski. Must see before it goes! Available for short term off-season/ months/ price varys

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1935 NW 9th Street have any available units?
1935 NW 9th Street has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1935 NW 9th Street have?
Some of 1935 NW 9th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1935 NW 9th Street currently offering any rent specials?
1935 NW 9th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1935 NW 9th Street pet-friendly?
No, 1935 NW 9th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1935 NW 9th Street offer parking?
Yes, 1935 NW 9th Street does offer parking.
Does 1935 NW 9th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1935 NW 9th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1935 NW 9th Street have a pool?
Yes, 1935 NW 9th Street has a pool.
Does 1935 NW 9th Street have accessible units?
No, 1935 NW 9th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1935 NW 9th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1935 NW 9th Street has units with dishwashers.
