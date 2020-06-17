1935 NW 9th Street

Amenities

Gorgeous Waterfront 3/3 home on Lake Ida. Direct waterfront. w/ Boat access to the lake. Recently renovated with modern appliances, floors & decor. Gated ALL AGES community. Enjoy the SUMMER life Delray Style! Lounge on the huge deck that over looks the Lake Ida canal. Or spend your days boating, fishing & kayaking,Life your best life! Delray's most sought after Lake Ida! Community offers tennis courts, pool, hot tub, bike & walking paths. Located a few minutes to Atlantic Ave, Downtown & Beaches. Minutes to I 95 or the turnpike. Stunning modern finishes throughout, 2 patios. Master 2nd floor overlooks garden & north patio overlooks the lake. complete w/a dock/ lift for a small boat or jet ski. Must see before it goes! Available for short term off-season/ months/ price varys