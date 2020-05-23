All apartments in Delray Beach
Last updated May 9 2020 at 2:46 AM

1920 South Ocean Boulevard · (561) 843-0321
Location

1920 South Ocean Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33483

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1473 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
tennis court
media room
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
media room
tennis court
Delray Beach is ranked as one of the top vacation destinations in the country. Welcome to this charming community, which is just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean and a short walk to Delray Beach's famous Atlantic Avenue that boasts amazing restaurants, art galleries, shopping, farmer's market, live music, IPIC theater and much more. This 2BD/2BA condo features a spacious living area, a large master suite, granite counter tops, dining area and outdoor patio. The property location is highly desirable and steps from the Delray Beach Club which offers seasonal and annual memberships to include tennis, beach service, dining, fitness and more. Enjoy the private beach access and just blocks from downtown. Offered seasonally or off season.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 have any available units?
1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 have?
Some of 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 currently offering any rent specials?
1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 pet-friendly?
No, 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 offer parking?
Yes, 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 does offer parking.
Does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 have a pool?
No, 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 does not have a pool.
Does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 have accessible units?
No, 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 does not have accessible units.
Does 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3 does not have units with dishwashers.
