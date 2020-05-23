1920 S Ocean Boulevard Unit 3

Amenities

Delray Beach is ranked as one of the top vacation destinations in the country. Welcome to this charming community, which is just steps away from the Atlantic Ocean and a short walk to Delray Beach's famous Atlantic Avenue that boasts amazing restaurants, art galleries, shopping, farmer's market, live music, IPIC theater and much more. This 2BD/2BA condo features a spacious living area, a large master suite, granite counter tops, dining area and outdoor patio. The property location is highly desirable and steps from the Delray Beach Club which offers seasonal and annual memberships to include tennis, beach service, dining, fitness and more. Enjoy the private beach access and just blocks from downtown. Offered seasonally or off season.