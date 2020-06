Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool hot tub

This precious enclave of only 11 villas is a hidden gem in Delray Beach right on the sand. The villa for rent from June through October has been totally renovated and is a sweet cottage waiting your arrival. Totally turnkey with absoluely everything you need for a retreat in Paradise. The villa has a wonderful outdoor area for your morning coffee and/or afternoon coctail and the beach is steps away with a Saltwater pool including hot tub/spa and summer kitchen for your entertaining use. You will not find another space this perfect to enjoy the beach, relax and/or vacation. Other tenants have extended their stay as they simply do not want to leave...very special place to call your own for a short hideaway literally steps from the gorgeous beach.