1705 Palm Cove Boulevard

Amenities
Wow..Resort style ammenities in Centrally located close to I95, hospital beaches & trendy Atlantic Avenue, gated Verano. Pool, fitness, tennis, volleyball & you can bring your pet- up to 40 lbs. 600 Credit score required by HOA. First last & security Upgraded 2-2 ready for you 2nd floor condo with great landlord. Gourmet kitchen- brand new refrigerator, nice baths and spacious living.int laundry T pays electric, water, sewer Verano Gated community near trendy Atlantic Ave, 95 shopping & beach.Trader Joes & Fresh Market. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, all tile floors thru-out, new appliances & ac. Storage unit next to condo. Pool overlooks lake and offers exercise room, clubhouse, basketball & tennis car wash area. Yes you can have it all! See online showing and Verano App