1705 Palm Cove Boulevard
Last updated June 21 2020 at 4:14 AM

1705 Palm Cove Boulevard

1705 Palm Cove Boulevard · (561) 945-0909
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1705 Palm Cove Boulevard, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-205 · Avail. now

$1,495

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 989 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
car wash area
clubhouse
gym
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
Wow..Resort style ammenities in Centrally located close to I95, hospital beaches & trendy Atlantic Avenue, gated Verano. Pool, fitness, tennis, volleyball & you can bring your pet- up to 40 lbs. 600 Credit score required by HOA. First last & security Upgraded 2-2 ready for you 2nd floor condo with great landlord. Gourmet kitchen- brand new refrigerator, nice baths and spacious living.int laundry T pays electric, water, sewer Verano Gated community near trendy Atlantic Ave, 95 shopping & beach.Trader Joes & Fresh Market. Remodeled kitchen with granite countertops, all tile floors thru-out, new appliances & ac. Storage unit next to condo. Pool overlooks lake and offers exercise room, clubhouse, basketball & tennis car wash area. Yes you can have it all! See online showing and Verano App

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 250
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard have any available units?
1705 Palm Cove Boulevard has a unit available for $1,495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard have?
Some of 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
1705 Palm Cove Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard pet-friendly?
Yes, 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard is pet friendly.
Does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard offer parking?
No, 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard does not offer parking.
Does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard have a pool?
Yes, 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard has a pool.
Does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1705 Palm Cove Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
