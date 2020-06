Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym game room pool shuffle board hot tub tennis court

Welcome home to beautiful Pines of Delray 55+ active adult community. this community has it all from swimming, tennis, gym, game room, a clubhouse, shuffleboard and a spa. this 2 bedroom, 2 bath condo is located near all major highways, dining, shopping, hospitals, and the beach. Also listed for sale with F10224409