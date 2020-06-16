1252 Club Drive W

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse pool shuffle board tennis court

''Live Your Lifestyle'' in the fully renovated single level living condominium at popular and desired High Point 6. This seasonal rental is perfectly situated within the community with its proximity to the clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and shuffle boards. The property features wood flooring, an open kitchen, granite countertops, wood cabinetry, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a back patio. The condo is clean, cozy and tastefully furnished. Ready for occupancy. Also available seasonal rate of $2,100 per month.