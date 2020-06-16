All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 1252 Club Drive W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
1252 Club Drive W
Last updated June 1 2020 at 6:47 PM

1252 Club Drive W

1252 Club Drive West · (561) 626-7000
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

1252 Club Drive West, Delray Beach, FL 33445
High Point of Delray

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit C · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
''Live Your Lifestyle'' in the fully renovated single level living condominium at popular and desired High Point 6. This seasonal rental is perfectly situated within the community with its proximity to the clubhouse, swimming pool, tennis courts and shuffle boards. The property features wood flooring, an open kitchen, granite countertops, wood cabinetry, a large master bedroom with walk-in closet and a back patio. The condo is clean, cozy and tastefully furnished. Ready for occupancy. Also available seasonal rate of $2,100 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1252 Club Drive W have any available units?
1252 Club Drive W has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1252 Club Drive W have?
Some of 1252 Club Drive W's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1252 Club Drive W currently offering any rent specials?
1252 Club Drive W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1252 Club Drive W pet-friendly?
No, 1252 Club Drive W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1252 Club Drive W offer parking?
No, 1252 Club Drive W does not offer parking.
Does 1252 Club Drive W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1252 Club Drive W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1252 Club Drive W have a pool?
Yes, 1252 Club Drive W has a pool.
Does 1252 Club Drive W have accessible units?
No, 1252 Club Drive W does not have accessible units.
Does 1252 Club Drive W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1252 Club Drive W has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1252 Club Drive W?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Villas D'Este
125 via D Este Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
Oasis at Delray Beach Apartments
5600 W Atlantic Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33484
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
The Franklin
320 Franklin Club Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Bay
3360 Delray Bay Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Alta Congress
250 Congress Park Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity