1131 Violet Terrace
Last updated May 24 2020 at 2:12 AM

1131 Violet Terrace

1131 Violet Terrace · (561) 706-3203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1131 Violet Terrace, Delray Beach, FL 33445

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 103 · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1167 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
gym
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
pool
pool table
shuffle board
guest suite
hot tub
sauna
Totally renovated ground floor 2/2. Furnished or unfurnished. Very short walk to Main Pool and Clubhouse. This pristine unit has designer wood-look, easy maintenance tile flooring throughout. Upscale kitchen has custom wood cabinetry, newer appliances & washer/dryer with dining nook. Master suite boasts 3 closets, one with built-in's, new shower/tub with custom sliding glass doors and mahogany and granite double vanity. Guest suite is light and bright with double pocket doors for privacy and custom fit circular shower door. Unit has lots of storage in 5 closets and spacious closed in patio with TV and garden views. Pool offers hot tub and shuffleboard, while Clubhouse offers locker rooms, sauna, fitness, social room and billiards. The unit includes water, sewer and basic cable.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1131 Violet Terrace have any available units?
1131 Violet Terrace has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1131 Violet Terrace have?
Some of 1131 Violet Terrace's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1131 Violet Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1131 Violet Terrace isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1131 Violet Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 1131 Violet Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1131 Violet Terrace offer parking?
No, 1131 Violet Terrace does not offer parking.
Does 1131 Violet Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1131 Violet Terrace offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1131 Violet Terrace have a pool?
Yes, 1131 Violet Terrace has a pool.
Does 1131 Violet Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1131 Violet Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1131 Violet Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1131 Violet Terrace has units with dishwashers.
