1131 Violet Terrace

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool pool table shuffle board guest suite hot tub sauna

Totally renovated ground floor 2/2. Furnished or unfurnished. Very short walk to Main Pool and Clubhouse. This pristine unit has designer wood-look, easy maintenance tile flooring throughout. Upscale kitchen has custom wood cabinetry, newer appliances & washer/dryer with dining nook. Master suite boasts 3 closets, one with built-in's, new shower/tub with custom sliding glass doors and mahogany and granite double vanity. Guest suite is light and bright with double pocket doors for privacy and custom fit circular shower door. Unit has lots of storage in 5 closets and spacious closed in patio with TV and garden views. Pool offers hot tub and shuffleboard, while Clubhouse offers locker rooms, sauna, fitness, social room and billiards. The unit includes water, sewer and basic cable.