Last updated May 20 2020 at 12:34 AM

1119 NW 6th Avenue

1119 Northwest 6th Avenue · (561) 350-3082
Location

1119 Northwest 6th Avenue, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Lake Ida Park

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$6,500

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3066 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Completely renovated stunning Key West-style home in coveted Lake Ida family-friendly neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is positioned on an over-sized lot, gorgeous landscaping abounds a beautiful pool and spa area outfitted with imported Marabella Shell Stone on the porch/patio. This well-constructed home is complete with a metal roof and hurricane impact windows throughout. The interior matches the beauty of the exterior with crown molding, new floors (2017), Travertine Marble in each bathroom and laundry room. Gourmet kitchen features a gas range paired with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the ease of access from this home to all the fun and entertainment/shopping that Atlantic Avenue has to offer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1119 NW 6th Avenue have any available units?
1119 NW 6th Avenue has a unit available for $6,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1119 NW 6th Avenue have?
Some of 1119 NW 6th Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1119 NW 6th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1119 NW 6th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1119 NW 6th Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1119 NW 6th Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1119 NW 6th Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1119 NW 6th Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1119 NW 6th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1119 NW 6th Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1119 NW 6th Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1119 NW 6th Avenue has a pool.
Does 1119 NW 6th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1119 NW 6th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1119 NW 6th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1119 NW 6th Avenue has units with dishwashers.
