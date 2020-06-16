1119 NW 6th Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Completely renovated stunning Key West-style home in coveted Lake Ida family-friendly neighborhood! This 4 bedroom, 4 bathroom home is positioned on an over-sized lot, gorgeous landscaping abounds a beautiful pool and spa area outfitted with imported Marabella Shell Stone on the porch/patio. This well-constructed home is complete with a metal roof and hurricane impact windows throughout. The interior matches the beauty of the exterior with crown molding, new floors (2017), Travertine Marble in each bathroom and laundry room. Gourmet kitchen features a gas range paired with stainless steel appliances. Enjoy the ease of access from this home to all the fun and entertainment/shopping that Atlantic Avenue has to offer.