Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning in unit laundry microwave refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Your home in Delray Beach! Walking distance to the 'Avenue', beach, and local nightlife, don't look any further! Tastefully renovated 2 bedroom, 1 bath apartments with completely new and upgraded interiors and exterior. Featuring brand new central A/C, stainless steal appliances, and washer/dryer inside apartment. Impact doors and windows and new roof.