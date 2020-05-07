All apartments in Delray Beach
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
1082 North Drive
Last updated June 1 2020 at 9:42 AM

1082 North Drive

1082 North Drive · (561) 542-2602
Location

1082 North Drive, Delray Beach, FL 33445
High Point of Delray

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit B · Avail. now

$1,450

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1040 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
pool
shuffle board
tennis court
Meticulously maintained and surprisingly spacious TURNKEY 1BDR/1.5 BATH villa with patio & peaceful garden view, Bose surround sound system and A/C UV bluelight air disinfection system, comfortably nestled in a highly sought-after 55+ community, High Point of Delray. 18'' tile on the diagonal throughout, crown molding, plantation shutters, enclosed Florida room which can be used as a spare room or office, roof 5yrs, AC 5yrs and WH less than 1yr. Walking distance from amenities which include clubhouse, pool, shuffle board, tennis and bocce courts, plenty of activities and social clubs. High Point is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Atlantic Ave and the beaches, shopping and art galleries, restaurants, entertainment, airports and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1082 North Drive have any available units?
1082 North Drive has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 1082 North Drive have?
Some of 1082 North Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1082 North Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1082 North Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1082 North Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1082 North Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 1082 North Drive offer parking?
No, 1082 North Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1082 North Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1082 North Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1082 North Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1082 North Drive has a pool.
Does 1082 North Drive have accessible units?
No, 1082 North Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1082 North Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1082 North Drive has units with dishwashers.
