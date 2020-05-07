1082 North Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse pool shuffle board tennis court

Meticulously maintained and surprisingly spacious TURNKEY 1BDR/1.5 BATH villa with patio & peaceful garden view, Bose surround sound system and A/C UV bluelight air disinfection system, comfortably nestled in a highly sought-after 55+ community, High Point of Delray. 18'' tile on the diagonal throughout, crown molding, plantation shutters, enclosed Florida room which can be used as a spare room or office, roof 5yrs, AC 5yrs and WH less than 1yr. Walking distance from amenities which include clubhouse, pool, shuffle board, tennis and bocce courts, plenty of activities and social clubs. High Point is conveniently located just minutes from downtown Atlantic Ave and the beaches, shopping and art galleries, restaurants, entertainment, airports and more.