Impeccable, Fully furnished 3/2.5 pool home in sought after Delray 1.5 Miles to Atlantic Ave to all the shops & restaurants… 3 miles to the beach...a Hop, Skip & jump to Lake Ida! This resort style home features: impact windows, brand new A/C, new floors, Completely remodeled Kitchen & baths with Fenced yard. Sleeps 8: 2 queen beds, set of twin beds and sofa bed. Nothing left to do but bring your toothbrush! Monthly rental also available. Garage Not included.