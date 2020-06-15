All apartments in Delray Beach
Find more places like 10 NE 7th Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Delray Beach, FL
/
10 NE 7th Street
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:07 AM

10 NE 7th Street

10 Northeast 7th Street · (561) 655-6570
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Delray Beach
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

10 Northeast 7th Street, Delray Beach, FL 33444
Del Ida Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$7,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2597 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Fantastic Opportunity to stay in East Delray! Just seven blocks from Downtown Atlantic Avenue and the Beach. This inviting home is loaded with great features including french doors, beautiful wood floors, volume ceilings, private pool, fenced in yard, and a charming wrap around front porch complete with over-sized rocking chairs. The modern kitchen opens to the casual dining room and a charming glass enclosed sun room. French doors surround the expansive living room creating a sunny comfortable oasis. All the bedrooms are located on the second level. An expansive master suite features French doors leading to a large open balcony. Second floor laundry for your convenience. Whether you are looking for a winter retreat or an annual stay this Key West style home is the perfect place!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10 NE 7th Street have any available units?
10 NE 7th Street has a unit available for $7,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Delray Beach, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Delray Beach Rent Report.
What amenities does 10 NE 7th Street have?
Some of 10 NE 7th Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10 NE 7th Street currently offering any rent specials?
10 NE 7th Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10 NE 7th Street pet-friendly?
No, 10 NE 7th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Delray Beach.
Does 10 NE 7th Street offer parking?
Yes, 10 NE 7th Street does offer parking.
Does 10 NE 7th Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10 NE 7th Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10 NE 7th Street have a pool?
Yes, 10 NE 7th Street has a pool.
Does 10 NE 7th Street have accessible units?
No, 10 NE 7th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 10 NE 7th Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10 NE 7th Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 10 NE 7th Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

10X Living Delray
14050 Pacific Point Place
Delray Beach, FL 33484
AXIS Delray Beach
1495 Spring Harbor Dr
Delray Beach, FL 33445
Caspian Delray Beach
190 SE 5th Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Delray Station
1720 Depot Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
The Atlantic at East Delray
650 Lavers Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33444
SofA Downtown Luxury Apartments
151 SE 3rd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Windsor at Delray Beach
2001 N Federal Hwy
Delray Beach, FL 33483
Midtown Delray
2200 Bloods Grove Cir
Delray Beach, FL 33445

Similar Pages

Delray Beach 1 BedroomsDelray Beach 2 Bedrooms
Delray Beach Apartments with GymDelray Beach Dog Friendly Apartments
Delray Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLWest Palm Beach, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FL
Boynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FLHialeah, FLPort St. Lucie, FL
Sunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCoral Gables, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Lavers

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity