10 NE 7th Street

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking pool

Fantastic Opportunity to stay in East Delray! Just seven blocks from Downtown Atlantic Avenue and the Beach. This inviting home is loaded with great features including french doors, beautiful wood floors, volume ceilings, private pool, fenced in yard, and a charming wrap around front porch complete with over-sized rocking chairs. The modern kitchen opens to the casual dining room and a charming glass enclosed sun room. French doors surround the expansive living room creating a sunny comfortable oasis. All the bedrooms are located on the second level. An expansive master suite features French doors leading to a large open balcony. Second floor laundry for your convenience. Whether you are looking for a winter retreat or an annual stay this Key West style home is the perfect place!