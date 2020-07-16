9470 Poinciana Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities elevator on-site laundry parking pool guest parking tennis court

Impeccable Condo located in Pine Island Ridge. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Nice a calming view, ceramic tiles and plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near great schools, colleges, universities major highways and airports. 650 Minimum Credit Score required by Association. Assigned parking space and plenty guest parking. Laundry Facilities in each Floor, Elevator, community pool. No Smoking, No Pets. Renters Insurance Required. Rent Includes Water and access to Pine Island Ridge CC ($175 Food Card paid Yearly to be use at the CC), Country Club Card access and use of the amenities like Golf, tennis, and many more activities to enjoy.