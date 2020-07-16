All apartments in Davie
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:43 AM

9470 Poinciana Pl

9470 Poinciana Place · (954) 816-6313
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9470 Poinciana Place, Davie, FL 33324
Pine Island Ridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$1,550

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
parking
pool
elevator
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
elevator
on-site laundry
parking
pool
guest parking
tennis court
Impeccable Condo located in Pine Island Ridge. 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, Nice a calming view, ceramic tiles and plenty of natural light. Conveniently located near great schools, colleges, universities major highways and airports. 650 Minimum Credit Score required by Association. Assigned parking space and plenty guest parking. Laundry Facilities in each Floor, Elevator, community pool. No Smoking, No Pets. Renters Insurance Required. Rent Includes Water and access to Pine Island Ridge CC ($175 Food Card paid Yearly to be use at the CC), Country Club Card access and use of the amenities like Golf, tennis, and many more activities to enjoy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9470 Poinciana Pl have any available units?
9470 Poinciana Pl has a unit available for $1,550 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9470 Poinciana Pl have?
Some of 9470 Poinciana Pl's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9470 Poinciana Pl currently offering any rent specials?
9470 Poinciana Pl is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9470 Poinciana Pl pet-friendly?
No, 9470 Poinciana Pl is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 9470 Poinciana Pl offer parking?
Yes, 9470 Poinciana Pl offers parking.
Does 9470 Poinciana Pl have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9470 Poinciana Pl does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9470 Poinciana Pl have a pool?
Yes, 9470 Poinciana Pl has a pool.
Does 9470 Poinciana Pl have accessible units?
No, 9470 Poinciana Pl does not have accessible units.
Does 9470 Poinciana Pl have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9470 Poinciana Pl has units with dishwashers.
Does 9470 Poinciana Pl have units with air conditioning?
No, 9470 Poinciana Pl does not have units with air conditioning.
