Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher elevator carpet range refrigerator

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities elevator

PINE ISLAND RIDGE AN OUTSTANDING COMMUNITY WITH A LOT TO OFFER. 2/2 WITH TILE IN LIVING AREAS AND CARPET IN THE BEDROOMS. THE PATIO WAS EXTENDED FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. BEAUTIFUL WATER AND GARDEN VIEWS. THE COMMUNITY HAS 2 RESTAURANTS AND MANY AMENITIES. BEAUTIFUL PLACE TO LIVE.



******NOT AVAILABLE TO SHOW YET. WILL CHANGE REMARKS WHEN TENANT ALLOWS******THIS IS DUE TO COVID 19. THANK YOU FOR YOUR UNDERSTANDING.******