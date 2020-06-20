All apartments in Davie
831 SW 118th Ter
831 SW 118th Ter

831 Southwest 118th Terrace · (305) 336-2275
Location

831 Southwest 118th Terrace, Davie, FL 33325

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
courtyard
Rental Property Overview - Beautifully recently remodeled townhome is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful Granite & Wood finish for both the Kitchen Counter and bathroom countertops! Must see! Spacious and very well maintained! Tile flooring throughout the entire home. The Central A/C unit is less than 2 years old, Newly installed Hurricane Impact Windows & Patio Doors, large utility area, tankless water heater, new washer & dryer! Stunning water views from both upstairs balconies. Invite your friends & family to enjoy the afternoon in the spacious private and fully paved courtyard patio. Quiet neighborhood, great schools, nearby shopping plaza, Sawgrass Mills Mall, the BBT Center, and convenient access to I-595, I-75 and the Sawgrass Express Way.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 831 SW 118th Ter have any available units?
831 SW 118th Ter has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 831 SW 118th Ter have?
Some of 831 SW 118th Ter's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 831 SW 118th Ter currently offering any rent specials?
831 SW 118th Ter isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 831 SW 118th Ter pet-friendly?
No, 831 SW 118th Ter is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Davie.
Does 831 SW 118th Ter offer parking?
No, 831 SW 118th Ter does not offer parking.
Does 831 SW 118th Ter have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 831 SW 118th Ter offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 831 SW 118th Ter have a pool?
No, 831 SW 118th Ter does not have a pool.
Does 831 SW 118th Ter have accessible units?
No, 831 SW 118th Ter does not have accessible units.
Does 831 SW 118th Ter have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 831 SW 118th Ter has units with dishwashers.
Does 831 SW 118th Ter have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 831 SW 118th Ter has units with air conditioning.
