831 SW 118th Ter

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard

Rental Property Overview - Beautifully recently remodeled townhome is a 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathrooms. Beautiful Granite & Wood finish for both the Kitchen Counter and bathroom countertops! Must see! Spacious and very well maintained! Tile flooring throughout the entire home. The Central A/C unit is less than 2 years old, Newly installed Hurricane Impact Windows & Patio Doors, large utility area, tankless water heater, new washer & dryer! Stunning water views from both upstairs balconies. Invite your friends & family to enjoy the afternoon in the spacious private and fully paved courtyard patio. Quiet neighborhood, great schools, nearby shopping plaza, Sawgrass Mills Mall, the BBT Center, and convenient access to I-595, I-75 and the Sawgrass Express Way.