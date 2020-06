Amenities

Very Nice BIG 3 bed / 2 bath apartment in Davie at University Parc * 2nd Floor * Top Floor * Vaulted Ceilings * End Unit * Large Covered Balcony * Reserved Parking * Lots of Guest Parking * Park View * Full Size Washer/Dryer in Unit * Carpet Thru-Out * Just Painted * Pets up to 20lbs Ok w/fee * Community Pool * Located within 5 min of Nova University * University Drive just South of 595 * So close to 595, Nova & BC Central, Shopping & Restaurants * Credit Min 600 * Low Move in with Approval * Water Not Inc * Association Approval Req'd * Renter's Ins Req'd * Professionally Managed by PMI