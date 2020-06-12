6141 SW 42nd Ct

Amenities

Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths townhome in the college area of East Davie, 3 minutes away from Broward College, walking distance to Downtown Davie, near to Fort Lauderdale Airport. Newer water heater & appliances, washer and dryer inside unit. 2 parking spaces for your convenience, guest parking also available. Furniture included on rent. Fast and easy approval. No background or criminal records permitted. Agents please see rental requirements attached. Pets allowed with $ 350 non refundable deposit.