Last updated May 22 2020 at 10:46 AM

6141 SW 42nd Ct

6141 Southwest 42nd Place · (954) 303-5986
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

6141 Southwest 42nd Place, Davie, FL 33314

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
guest parking
Centrally located 2 bedrooms, 1.1 baths townhome in the college area of East Davie, 3 minutes away from Broward College, walking distance to Downtown Davie, near to Fort Lauderdale Airport. Newer water heater & appliances, washer and dryer inside unit. 2 parking spaces for your convenience, guest parking also available. Furniture included on rent. Fast and easy approval. No background or criminal records permitted. Agents please see rental requirements attached. Pets allowed with $ 350 non refundable deposit.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have any available units?
6141 SW 42nd Ct has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have?
Some of 6141 SW 42nd Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6141 SW 42nd Ct currently offering any rent specials?
6141 SW 42nd Ct isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6141 SW 42nd Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 6141 SW 42nd Ct is pet friendly.
Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct offer parking?
Yes, 6141 SW 42nd Ct does offer parking.
Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6141 SW 42nd Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have a pool?
No, 6141 SW 42nd Ct does not have a pool.
Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have accessible units?
No, 6141 SW 42nd Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 6141 SW 42nd Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6141 SW 42nd Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 6141 SW 42nd Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
