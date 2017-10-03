All apartments in Davie
Last updated June 18 2020 at 4:48 AM

5178 South University Drive

5178 South University Drive · (754) 201-0001
Location

5178 South University Drive, Davie, FL 33328

Price and availability

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
5178 South University Drive Apt #SADDLE-UP CONDOM, Davie, FL 33328 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remodeled townhouse in Saddle Up Condominium (gated community). 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths. The kitchen has just been remodeled with new white cabinets, granite counter tops, brand-new stainless steel appliances, brand-new sink & faucet. Property has been freshly painted! Tiled floors in living room & kitchen. PVC floors in bedrooms. New carpet in staircase. Fenced patio. No commercial vehicles. $100 screening fee per applicant over 18 yrs of age & $150 application fee per application (only 1). Pets are allowed but must be approved by the landlord and registered with the association. Contact me at 754-201-0001 or email me at Cherylmarie.realtor@gmail.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560705 ]

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5178 South University Drive have any available units?
5178 South University Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Davie, FL.
What amenities does 5178 South University Drive have?
Some of 5178 South University Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5178 South University Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5178 South University Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5178 South University Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5178 South University Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5178 South University Drive offer parking?
No, 5178 South University Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5178 South University Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5178 South University Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5178 South University Drive have a pool?
No, 5178 South University Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5178 South University Drive have accessible units?
No, 5178 South University Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5178 South University Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5178 South University Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5178 South University Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5178 South University Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
