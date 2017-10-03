Amenities

5178 South University Drive Apt #SADDLE-UP CONDOM, Davie, FL 33328 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Cheryl Miller, Asseff Realty LLC, (754) 201-0001. Available from: 05/23/2020. Pets: Cats, Small dogs, Large dogs allowed. Remodeled townhouse in Saddle Up Condominium (gated community). 2 bedroom, 2.5 baths. The kitchen has just been remodeled with new white cabinets, granite counter tops, brand-new stainless steel appliances, brand-new sink & faucet. Property has been freshly painted! Tiled floors in living room & kitchen. PVC floors in bedrooms. New carpet in staircase. Fenced patio. No commercial vehicles. $100 screening fee per applicant over 18 yrs of age & $150 application fee per application (only 1). Pets are allowed but must be approved by the landlord and registered with the association. Contact me at 754-201-0001 or email me at Cherylmarie.realtor@gmail.com [ Published 18-Jun-20 / ID 3560705 ]